Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,503,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 315,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.