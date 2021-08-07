Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $560.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $391.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

