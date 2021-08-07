Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to “Hold”

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,130 shares of company stock worth $8,024,096. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 846,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 663,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 537,305 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

