Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.
Cheniere Energy stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
