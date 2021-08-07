Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.