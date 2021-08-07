Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock valued at $417,712. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.