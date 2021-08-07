Apollo Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $897.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AINV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

