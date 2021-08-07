GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 37% against the dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $76,912.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.26 or 0.00889929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00100562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00041804 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

