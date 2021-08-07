Lunyr (LUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $544,079.48

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $544,079.48 and $4,924.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.26 or 0.00889929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00100562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00041804 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

