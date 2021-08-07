Mainframe (MFT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.20 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Mainframe has a market cap of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.26 or 0.00889929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00100562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mainframe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.