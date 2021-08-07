iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iCAD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ICAD opened at $11.77 on Friday. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. On average, research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iCAD by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iCAD by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

