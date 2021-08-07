ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.