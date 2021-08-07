ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Earnings History for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

