Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $333.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.03. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,177 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

