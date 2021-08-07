Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.
Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $333.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.03. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.83.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.00.
In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,177 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
