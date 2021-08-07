Barclays Raises Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 177

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Senior from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

LON SNR opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of £707.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.32.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

