Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to C$2,100.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,120.00.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,619.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,521.33. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,003.35 and a 52 week high of $1,692.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

