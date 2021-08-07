21,463 Shares in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SLR Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $803.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

