TCW Group Inc. Takes $802,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $72.78 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $73.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

