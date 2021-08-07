TCW Group Inc. Sells 27,750 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,720. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

