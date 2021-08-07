Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Cognex has raised its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.