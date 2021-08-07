Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend payment by 73.6% over the last three years.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.