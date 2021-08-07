Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
Outfront Media has decreased its dividend payment by 73.6% over the last three years.
OUT stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Several equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
