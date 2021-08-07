Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$79.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Edward Peller sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total transaction of C$59,768.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,018.60.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

