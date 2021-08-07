Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $933.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

