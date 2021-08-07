Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YSG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Yatsen alerts:

YSG opened at $6.79 on Friday. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.