CWV Chain (CWV) Price Down 40.8% This Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $6,695.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00126806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00155656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,359.45 or 0.99382844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.82 or 0.00808684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

