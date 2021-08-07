TD Securities Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$160.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$140.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$132.82. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.20.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

