Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$139.00.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.57.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock opened at C$140.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$124.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$98.44 and a 52-week high of C$141.16.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.