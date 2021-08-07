SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Cormark

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.00.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$30.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.