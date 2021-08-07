Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

TKO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.22 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$628.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,979.80.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

