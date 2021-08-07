Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
TKO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.22 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$628.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49.
In other news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,979.80.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
