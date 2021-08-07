AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

