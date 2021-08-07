Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $221,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 26.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.