32,020 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.