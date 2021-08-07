Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,083,800 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

