Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys Shares of 978 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $413.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 330.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $443.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,070 shares of company stock worth $76,330,058. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

