Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 729.80 ($9.53). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 728 ($9.51), with a volume of 639,908 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 756.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

