Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $219 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.12, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

