Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Certara updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63.

In related news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,613,576 shares of company stock worth $198,081,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

