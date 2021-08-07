Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of HII opened at $205.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

