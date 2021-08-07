Degenerator Price Tops $32.63 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00390158 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003410 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $516.01 or 0.01173989 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.