Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.40.
TSE:GIL opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.72. The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.97. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$23.59 and a 1-year high of C$47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
