Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

TSE:GIL opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.72. The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.97. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$23.59 and a 1-year high of C$47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

