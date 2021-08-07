CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

