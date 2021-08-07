Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 164,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 470,262 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2,587.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

