Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 3.00. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 150.89% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

