TCW Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

