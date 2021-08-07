TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 15,659 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $157.66.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lifted their target price on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
