Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVIP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the first quarter valued at $469,000.

GVIP stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $71.77 and a 1 year high of $102.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.68.

