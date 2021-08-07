TCW Group Inc. Buys 1,369 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $4,006,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACA opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

