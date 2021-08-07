DIA (DIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.82 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00003603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $64.82 million and $17.75 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.83 or 0.00890690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00041829 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

