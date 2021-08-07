Pizza (PIZZA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,116.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $3,116.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001447 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006974 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.74 or 0.01205917 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

