Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.99 ($21.16).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

