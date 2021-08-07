Patron Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Patron has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $5,651.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.83 or 0.00890690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.