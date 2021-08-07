6,280 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $91.02.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

